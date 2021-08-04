Apple’s Online Store Gets a Big Redesign

Apple has given its online Apple Store a significant redesign. The company has now also added a dedicated Store tab to its main website.

The redesigned Apple Store shows all the various categories of Apple products at the very top. This includes the Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, AirTag, Apple TV, HomePod mini, and Accessories. Then, there’s “The latest” section which highlights all the new products from Apple. Right now, Apple is highlighting its Back to College offer where it is offering free AirPods with selected Macs and iPad.

“The Apple difference” section of the website highlights why one should shop directly with Apple: fast delivery options, convenient pickup options, trade-in, and more. The “Extracurricular accessories” section highlights the accessories ideal for college-going students like the AirPods Pro, HomePod mini, Apple Pencil, and more.

The redesigned Apple Store definitely feels a lot more modern and sleek. It also seems to have been designed keeping mobile devices in mind. When viewed on mobile, you’ll be able to scroll through all the cards on the page horizontally.

Apple has only redesigned the Apple Store and has not added any new features to it. The company started selling the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID separately and offered new high-end GPU options for the Mac Pro prior to the store refresh going live.