Apple Ordered to Pay $300 Million to Patent Troll Optis Wireless

Apple has been ordered to pay $300 million in damages to Optis Wireless Technology for infringing on its patents related to 4G LTE. This was the second patent trial against Apple from Optis Wireless.

In the first trial, the jury ruled that Apple infringed on five of Optis’ standard essential patents and awarded it $506 million in damages. However, District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in Texas ordered a new trial to determine the damage amount. This was because Judge Rodney Gilstrap said the jury could not assess if the amount awarded to Optis on FRAND (fair and reasonable terms) basis or not.

Optis previously managed to win $10.6 million in damages in a case against Huawei for patent infringement.

Below is Apple’s statement on the matter:

“Optis makes no products and its sole business is to sue companies using patents they accumulate. We will continue to defend against their attempts to extract unreasonable payments for patents they acquire.”

Optis Wireless and its sister companies PanOptis, Optis Cellular, Unwired Planet, and Unwired Planet International are patent trolls. They hold patents which they use to sue tech companies and generate revenue.

Apple has another ongoing case against Optis Cellular Technology in the UK, where the latter has claimed $7 billion in damages for patent infringement. Apple has refused to pay the amount and said it would leave the UK market if the need arises.