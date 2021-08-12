Apple Files Patent for a MacBook With Integrated Apple Pencil

Future MacBook models could come with an Apple Pencil as the company has been granted a patent regarding the same. A patent spotted by PatentlyApple, granted to Apple today by USPTO, discusses a “new input device system for a MacBook.”

The Apple Pencil-like input device would sit in place of the Function row on the top. A “high-end lighting” system would be built into the Apple Pencil’s “retainer.” This lighting system would throw light on the Apple Pencil, illuminating the Apple Pencil that will display the full Function row over it.

But the screen isn’t touch-enabled. The patent discusses a “receiver” in the chassis of the MacBook. It would receive the input, like the scrolling gesture, of the Apple Pencil and generate haptic feedback based on the input.

The input tool would be magnetic and could be attached to the trackpad of the MacBook. In other configurations, it is shown attached to the sides of the MacBook.

The patent then discusses how Apple Pencil would be illuminated to show the function keys, how the contact points would signal MacBook which F key has been pressed. Along with the function keys row implementation, it also discusses how the input of the Apple Pencil-like device would be used in gestures like scrolling, zooming in/out, and others.

You can read the full report here.

Apple files many patents from time to time. Some of the patents make it to the final product, whereas some do not. For example, Apple filed a patent for Avatar creation tool back in 2018, which is known as Memoji on today’s iPhones. Similarly, Apple was granted a patent for Face ID on Mac which is yet to be seen. Though rumor claims we could see Face ID on Mac as soon as next year.

What are your thoughts on the patent? Do you think Apple will launch a MacBook with an integrated Apple Pencil? Let us know in the comments section below!