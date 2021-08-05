Apple Promoting ‘Exclusive Offers’ to Apple Card Customers in Wallet App

Apple has started highlighted exclusive offers for its own services for Apple Card users right in the iPhone’s Wallet app. As reported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple Card customers are being offered four months of Apple News+ subscription and unlimited coffee sponsored by Panera.

Apple is still working on rolling out this feature as the link to claim the offer is broken for many users. The offer is being shown for iPhone users running either iOS 14 or iOS 15. If you are an Apple Card user, you can head over to this link to try and reclaim the offer.

Looks like Apple is planning some sort of “Offers” feature for the Apple Card. I just saw a free News+ offer (sponsored by Panera Bread) in my Wallet app on iOS 15 on two devices. Link to sign up is broken and the message is now gone: https://t.co/zb8EVfTYBY — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 5, 2021

A monthly subscription of Apple News+ is priced at $9.99/month, translating into a saving of almost $40 for customers interested in News+ and who take advantage of this offer.

Apple tends to offer exclusive offers for Apple Card customers from time to time. The company usually provides additional cashback or discounts to Apple Card customers. This time around, though, it seems to have taken a hybrid approach of promoting its own service and that of a sponsor (Panera in this case). The move will likely also help Apple rekindle consumer interest in Apple News+, which has not really taken off.