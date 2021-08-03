Apple Starts Selling the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID Separately

Apple has now started selling the new Magic Keyboard with Touch ID separately to customers. The company first launched the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID with the new M1 iMac earlier this year. Additionally, Apple is now also selling the updated version of the Magic Trackpad and Magic Mouse through the Apple Store.

With the M1 iMac, Apple bundles the Magic Keyboard in the same color as the machine. However, on the Apple Store, Apple is only selling the keyboard in silver, with the other colors being available exclusively with the M1 iMac.

There are different variants of the Magic Keyboard that Apple is selling through its online store. There’s the $99 model that features rounded corners, dedicated keys for Globe/Fn, Do Not Disturb, Spotlight, and more. Then, there’s the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID for $149, which as its name suggests contains a Touch ID sensor. However, this sensor only works with M1 Macs, including the M1 MacBook Pro/Air and Mac mini.

The Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keyboard is priced at $179. The updated Magic Trackpad ($129) features slightly more rounded corners, but that’s about it. As for the new Magic Mouse ($79), the only change seems to be that it now ships with a woven USB-C to Lightning cable in the box.

All the new Mac accessories are already up for sale on the Apple Store.

