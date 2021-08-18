Apple Says SharePlay Won’t Be Available in ‘Initial Releases’ of iOS 15

Apple released iOS 15 and iPadOS beta 6 to developers yesterday. The build didn’t bring any new feature to iOS, but we’ve noticed many under the hood changes and bugs fixes. However, iOS 15 beta 6 got rid of one feature that was Apple’s one of the most marketed features of iOS 15 — SharePlay.

SharePlay has been disabled in iOS 15 beta 6 and, as per Apple, won’t ship in the initial releases of iOS 15. The company says it will be enabled again in a future beta and will “launch to the public in software updates later this fall.”

For developers, Apple has released a new SharePlay development profile using which they can continue integrating SharePlay in their apps. Apple, in the official notes, says:

SharePlay has been disabled for use in the developer beta 6 versions of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and tvOS 15, and will be disabled in the upcoming beta 6 release of macOS Monterey. SharePlay will also be disabled for use in their initial releases this fall. SharePlay will be enabled for use again in future developer beta releases and will launch to the public in software updates later this fall. Your team can continue developing SharePlay support for your apps by installing this development profile.

SharePlay is one of the key highlights of iOS 15. The feature allows users to see the same content together at the same time and syncs everything across devices. However, the feature has been removed for now and will be available later.

Another iPadOS 15 and macOS Monterey feature, Universal Control, has not been made available in beta builds thus far. Nor has Apple said anything officially about it. yet.

What are your thoughts on SharePlay? Did you use it until iOS 15 beta 5? How’s your experience been? Let us know in the comments section down below!