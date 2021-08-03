Apple Stops Signing iOS 14.7, Downgrading from iOS 14.7.1 No Longer Possible

Following the release of iOS 14.7.1 last week, Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.7. This means it is no longer possible to downgrade from iOS 14.7.1 to iOS 14.7 on your iPhone or iPad now.

iOS 14.7.1 was a minor release that aimed at fixing some significant security vulnerabilities that slipped past Apple’s radar. It also fixed the Unlock with Apple Watch bug that iPhone owners with Touch ID started facing after updating to iOS 14.7. The minor iOS 14.7.1 update reportedly also patches the zero-day exploit used by NSO’s Pegasus spyware.

Since iOS 14.7.1 packs important security patches, there’s little reason for anyone to downgrade their iPhone back to iOS 14.7 from it.

Usually, iPhone users are recommended to stay on an older version of iOS as the chances of a jailbreak tool being available for it is the highest. As of now, it is only possible to jailbreak iOS 14 – iOS 14.3. With the public release of iOS 15 just over a month away, it is unlikely that an iOS 14.4 – iOS 14.7 jailbreak will now be released to the public. So, if you have been holding out on upgrading your iPhone from an older version of iOS 14 to a recent build, you should consider upgrading to iOS 14.7.1.

If your iPhone or iPad is running iOS 14 – iOS 14.3, you can use Unc0ver or Taurine to jailbreak it. There’s also Checkra1n jailbreak that supports iOS 14.5+, but it only supports selected older iPhones.