Rumor: Apple Watch Series 7 Could be Available in 41mm and 45mm Sizes

Apple’s line of fall events is only a few months away, according to previous reports. As the event nears, more leaks about upcoming Apple products are starting to surface. According to a new leak, Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in bigger sizes than the previous generation Apple Watch models.

Popular leaker UnclePan posted on Chinese social networking website Weibo that Apple Watch Series 7 will be available in 41mm and 45mm sizes. For a comparison, Apple Watch Series 6 which was announced last year is available in 40mm and 44mm display sizes. Apple seems to be increasing the screen size by 1mm this year.

If Apple goes through, this will be the second time Apple will be increasing the display size of the Apple Watch. Apple originally offered Apple Watch in 38mm and 42mm sizes. With the introduction of Series 4 in 2018, the company bumped the display sizes to 40mm and 44mm, and now the company seems to be on track to increase the display size even further.

Other than bigger displays, Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to feature a major new design bump with a flat-screen and edges. Apple has also achieved a new technique for manufacturing Apple Watch S-series chips so the components will be packed a bit tighter than the previous-gen watches, according to previous reports.

Apple will most likely use the space saved for a bigger battery, as opposed to new sensors like blood glucose monitoring sensor as reported earlier.

