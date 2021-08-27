Apple Watch Series 7 Clone Shows How Flat-Edge Design Might Look

Apple is just a few weeks away from announcing Apple Watch Series 7. The highly-anticipated watch is expected to launch along with iPhone 13 series in September. We’ve already seen the CAD of Watch Series 7 leak before, but now, based on those CADs, the clone models of the Apple Watch Series 7 have started to surface in China.

The images of the Apple Watch Series 7 clones were shared by Majin Bu on Twitter this morning. The clones are popping up for sale in China in multiple different colors and finishes. The clones offer us a first look at the device and what we should expect from it.

It’s widely known, by now, that the Watch Series 7 will support a more flatter design. Apple seems to be bringing all the flat edge design to all the devices, starting with last year’s iPad Air and iPhone 12 to this year’s rumored Apple Watch Series 7 and even iPad mini 6. Thanks to the flat edge design, the display of the Apple Watch Series 7 is also expected to be bumped up to 41mm and 45mm this year.

Though the images excite the inner Apple geek in us, we would suggest you take these images with a pinch of salt. On the current generation Apple Watch models, and even on the previous ones, the display, and the smartwatch’s body met elegantly. The images of the Series 7 clone show that the display and the watch’s body have a clear distinction, so we would advise not to take this as the final design. It may also be the case that the final version doesn’t look anything like this.

Given these are only clones, and are not manufactured by Apple, perfection isn’t really expected either. It’s good that we’ll just have to wait a few more weeks to see Apple’s official announcement to see the Series 7’s final design.

[Via 9to5Mac]