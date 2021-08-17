Apple Watch Series 7 Flat New Design With Bigger Display Shown Off in CAD Renders

Alleged CAD renders of the Apple Watch Series 7 have leaked, revealing the design changes that Apple is planning for its upcoming smartwatch.

It is immediately obvious from the CAD renders that Apple is doing away with the rounded edges in favor of flatter edges. Previous rumors have also suggested the display on the Apple Watch Series 7 will have narrower bezels compared to the existing model. The redesign gives the Apple Watch Series 7 a boxy design, similar to the iPad Pro and iPhone 12 lineup.

The button placement remains intact, with the Digital Crown on the right side along with the microphone, and side key. On the left, there are two speaker grilles that cover the entire left side. This speaker configuration is different from what is present on the Apple Watch Series 6.

The source of the leak claims the 44mm Apple Watch Series 7 would measure 44 x 38 x 9mm and sport a 1.8-inch display, making it thinner than the Apple Watch Series 6, which is 10.7mm thick. The display size will also increase marginally from 1.73-inches to 1.8-inches. Apple is also expected to use a new lamination technique that should bring the display closer to the cover glass.

There will be a 40mm variant as well, though its dimensions were not shared.

It is unclear if Apple is planning on introducing any new health-monitoring features with the Apple Watch Series 7 this year or not. The rear of the wearable in the CAD renders features the same sensors as on the existing Apple Watch Series 6. It looks like Apple will focus on redesigning the Apple Watch this year instead of adding new health features to it.

Apple is expected to announce the Apple Watch Series 7 alongside the iPhone 13 series in September this year.