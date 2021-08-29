Apple Watch Series 7 to Include New Watch Faces to Take Advantage of Bigger Displays

Apple could include new watch faces on the Apple Watch Series 7 to take advantage of its bigger display. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman made the revelation in the latest edition of the Power On newsletter.

Multiple rumors over the last few weeks have claimed that the Apple Watch Series 7 will feature bigger 41mm and 45mm casing. Apple currently offers the Apple Watch in 40mm and 44m case sizes.

To go along with it, Apple will also bump the display sizes on its upcoming wearable with slimmer bezels. To take full advantage of the bigger display, Apple will also debut new watch faces that take advantage of the extra real estate. There will be multiple new watch faces, with the Infograph Modular watch face also getting an update. Apple last bumped the display size on the Apple Watch in 2017 with the Apple Watch Series 4.

Apple is expected to announce the Apple Watch Series 7 in September alongside the iPhone 13 series. Alongside the bigger display, the Apple Watch Series 7 will feature a flatter new design language, as seen on the iPad Pro and iPhone 12 series. CAD renders of the new design have already leaked, giving us a fair look at what to expect from the final product.

The upcoming new Apple Watch is not expected to feature any new health sensor or other major improvements. Apple should also use a faster new chip on the Apple Watch Series 7 and perhaps add UWB connectivity to it as well.