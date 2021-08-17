AppleCare+ for Macs Can Now Be Purchased as an Annual Subscription

Apple is now offering Mac users in the US the option to subscribe to AppleCare+ on a yearly basis. Previously, Apple required customers to pay for the entire three years of AppleCare+ coverage right when they purchased the Mac.

Customers also have the option to pay for AppleCare+ on a monthly basis and continue with it as long as they like.

Paying for AppleCare+ annually will be more expensive than paying for its entire coverage at once. Annually, you will be paying $140 for an AppleCare+ subscription for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, while the 3-year plan costs $380 when purchased outright. This means you’ll be paying an additional $40 to Apple if you decide to continue with AppleCare+ for the entire three years.

Similarly, for the 13-inch MacBook Air, you will be paying Apple an additional $10 over the three-year period.

AppleCare+ extends the warranty of your Mac by two more years for a total of three years. The coverage also includes up to two incidents of accidental coverage every year albeit with a service fee and 24/7 priority access to Apple support. You can buy AppleCare+ coverage for your Mac within 60 days of purchasing it from Apple’s online or retail store.

Have you purchased AppleCare+ coverage for your Mac? Or do you rely on third-party insurance for accidental damage? Drop a comment and let us know!