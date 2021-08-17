AppleCare+ for Macs Can Now Be Purchased as an Annual Subscription

Posted by on Aug 17, 2021 in Apple News
AppleCare Plus

Apple is now offering Mac users in the US the option to subscribe to AppleCare+ on a yearly basis. Previously, Apple required customers to pay for the entire three years of AppleCare+ coverage right when they purchased the Mac.

Customers also have the option to pay for AppleCare+ on a monthly basis and continue with it as long as they like.

Paying for AppleCare+ annually will be more expensive than paying for its entire coverage at once. Annually, you will be paying $140 for an AppleCare+ subscription for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, while the 3-year plan costs $380 when purchased outright. This means you’ll be paying an additional $40 to Apple if you decide to continue with AppleCare+ for the entire three years.

AppleCare+ Yearly Renewal

Similarly, for the 13-inch MacBook Air, you will be paying Apple an additional $10 over the three-year period.

AppleCare+ extends the warranty of your Mac by two more years for a total of three years. The coverage also includes up to two incidents of accidental coverage every year albeit with a service fee and 24/7 priority access to Apple support. You can buy AppleCare+ coverage for your Mac within 60 days of purchasing it from Apple’s online or retail store.

Have you purchased AppleCare+ coverage for your Mac? Or do you rely on third-party insurance for accidental damage? Drop a comment and let us know!

[Via Bloomberg]