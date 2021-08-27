AppleToo Organization Has Received 500 Stories of Workplace Issues at Apple

Earlier this week, employees at Apple launched a dedicated #AppleToo website — following the #MeToo movement — wherein employees could tell stories in regards to workplace issues. According to a post on Twitter today, the #AppleToo movement has already collected 500 stories.

The thread says that the movement has collected over 500 pieces of workplaces issues involving racism, sexism, discrimination, retaliation, bullying, sexual and other forms of harassment. One story is about a sexual assault that happened at the hands of a colleague off of campus.

Currently, the report claims, #AppleToo workers are working with employees to help them file stories to external labor organizations, such as the California Department of Fair Housing and Employment and the federal Equal Opportunity Employment Commission. The report also says that the #AppleToo stories will be made public soon, most likely by Monday.

The report says a majority of people have asked to “share the stories have also asked the group for guidance on sharing them with external organizations and the press.”

The #AppleToo website says:

“For too long, Apple has evaded public scrutiny. The truth is that for many Apple workers — a reality faced disproportionately by our Black, Indigenous, and other colleagues from minoritized racial, gender, and historically marginalized groups of people — the culture of secrecy creates an opaque, intimidating fortress. When we press for accountability and redress to the persistent injustices we witness or experience in our workplace, we are faced with a pattern of isolation, degradation, and gaslighting. No more. We’ve exhausted all internal avenues. We’ve talked with our leadership. We’ve gone to the People team. We’ve escalated through Business Conduct. Nothing has changed.”

According to the report, about 15 Apple employees are a part of the organization and some high-level officials are a part of the team as well. Earlier this week, a report detailed how employees have been raising their voice against Apple through internal Slack groups also.

