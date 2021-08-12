New Bipartisan Bill Could Force Apple to Allow Sideloading, Third-Party App Stores on iPhone

A new bill has been proposed in the Senate that could force Apple and Google to give up their App Store monopoly.

The bipartisan “Open App Markets Act,” introduced by Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) would allow app developers to use independent billing systems on their apps, instead of the App Store and Google Play Store’s one.

The App store billing system, which is enforced on the developers currently, has been a topic of debate ever since Epic Games’ Fortnite was kicked out of App Store for using its own billing system. The bill, if enacted, could also allow side loading as well as third-party App Stores on iPhone.

Since the bill’s proposal, major personalities in the tech industry have voiced their opinions. Chamber of Progress CEO, Adam Kovacevich, said the bill would be a “finger in the eye of anyone who bought an iPhone.” “[iPhones] and their app stores are safe, reliable, and easy to use,” he added.

An official statement from Apple on the bill reads:

“App Store is the cornerstone of our work to connect developers and customers in a way that is safe and trustworthy. The result has been an unprecedented engine of economic growth and innovation.”

On the other hand, Corie Wright, Epic Games’ VP of public policy, applauded the bill. “The introduction of this bill is an important milestone in the continued fight for fairer digital platforms,” Wright said in a statement. “Its passage would enable developers to seek injunctions for violations of the Act, which will help level the playing field for small companies standing up to monopolists who are abusing their market power.”

ProtonMail developer’s CEO Andy Yen said “Proton applauds Senators Blumenthal, Blackburn, and Klobuchar for recognizing these realities, and introducing a bill that would unleash a seismic level of innovation.”

“For years, Apple and Google have squashed competitors and kept consumers in the dark — pocketing hefty windfalls while acting as supposedly benevolent gatekeepers of this multi-billion dollar market,” said US Senator Blumenthal in a statement. “I’m proud to partner with Senators Blackburn and Klobuchar in this breakthrough blow against Big Tech bullying. This bipartisan bill will help break these tech giants’ ironclad grip, open the app economy to new competitors, and give mobile users more control over their own devices.”

Do you think the bill would be passed in the Senate? If implemented, how do you think developers would benefit from it? As a consumer, do you think it will affect the safety of your iPhone? Let us know in the comments section down below!