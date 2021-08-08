Apple is all set to announce the iPhone 13 series in just over a month from now. The 2021 iPhones are going to be a moderate upgrade over the iPhone 12 series, focusing on user refinements instead of introducing any major new changes. Ahead of the impending launch of the new iPhones, below is a roundup of the confirmed iPhone 13 features based on leaks and rumors.

120Hz ProMotion Display

There were rumors of Apple adding a 120Hz display on the iPhone 12 series last year, but that did not happen. This year though, Apple is rumored to include a 120Hz high refresh rate display on at least the iPhone 13 Pro models. Samsung will reportedly exclusively supply Apple with these high refresh rate panels.

The regular iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini models are expected to continue using a 60Hz panel. This difference will also help Apple in further distinguishing between the Pro and non-Pro iPhone 13 models.

With almost every mid-range to premium Android smartphone featuring a high refresh rate display, the addition of a 120Hz panel on the iPhones has been long overdue. The higher refresh rate will further refine the user experience and increase the smoothness of the UI.

Rumors also indicate Apple adding Always-on Display support on the iPhone 13 series, similar to how Apple has implemented it on the Apple Watch. However,

Thicker Design, Bigger Batteries

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series will be thicker than their predecessors. While the bump in thickness is not clearly known, it will allow Apple to include bigger, beefier batteries on the upcoming iPhones.

A leak suggests the jump in battery capacity will be pretty noticeable, with the iPhone 13 Pro Max featuring a massive 4352mAh battery. For comparison, the iPhone 12 Pro Max features a 3687mAh battery. Similarly, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro are rumored to feature a 3095mAh battery vs. a 2815mAh battery found on the iPhone 12 Pro. The iPhone 13 mini will also get a sizeable bump in battery capacity to 2406mAh, up from the 2227mAh cell found on the iPhone 12 mini.

This sizeable jump in battery capacity should allow the iPhone 13 series to last noticeably longer than the iPhone 12 series. The difference should be especially visible on 5G networks and when the phones are used hard.

To go along with the bigger batteries, Apple is also rumored to bump the charging speed on the new iPhones to 25W. MagSafe is also going to be improved in iPhone 13, with Apple using stronger magnets to offer a more secure connection with accessories.

Smaller Notch

The iPhone 13 series is not expected to come with any significant design changes. Apart from the increased thickness, Apple is not rumored to make any other notable design changes on its upcoming iPhones. Photos of iPhone 13 dummy models and leaked renders do show the camera placement at the rear to be diagonal, but that’s about it.

Apple is likely going to offer the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro in new colors to help them stand out from the iPhone 12 series.

The biggest design change on the iPhone 13 series will be a smaller notch upfront. Dummy iPhone 13 models have shown just how much smaller the notch is going to get compared to the iPhone 12 series. The company will reportedly achieve this by using smaller Face ID sensors and pushing the earpiece speaker to the very edge of the display.

iPhone users have long wanted a smaller notch, and Apple is finally going to give them that with the iPhone 13 series.

Bigger, Better Cameras

Rumors suggest Apple will use bigger camera sensors on the entire iPhone 13 series this year. Additionally, the company will bring sensor-shift stabilization across its entire iPhone 13 lineup, which should help improve low-light photos. Sensor-shift stabilization will allow for slightly longer shutter speeds in such scenarios by effectively smoothening out little jerks.

As for the bigger primary camera sensor, not much is known about that as of now. A bigger sensor should offer a better dynamic range and help improve low-light photos.

The LiDAR scanner will remain exclusive to the iPhone 13 Pro series. So, all associated features that it brings to the table — faster autofocus speeds in low-light, Night Portrait shots — will continue to remain exclusively available on them.

Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed the ultra-wide camera on the iPhone 13 series will feature a wider f/1.8 lens with autofocus support. This should lead to a noticeable jump in image quality, especially in low-light conditions. For comparison, the iPhone 12’s ultra-wide camera features an f/2.4 fixed focus lens.

Better Performance, Faster 5G

The iPhone 13 series will come with Apple’s next-gen A15 Bionic chip. Just like every year, this year’s A15 chip should also set a new benchmark in terms of performance and efficiency. Apple should also focus on further improving the ML and AI performance of the chip as they become increasingly important.

The iPhone 13 series will also feature a newer, faster, and more efficient 5G modem from Qualcomm. This should help the upcoming iPhones in offering faster 5G speeds while consuming less battery power. Apple also plans to launch the mmWave 5G compatible version of the iPhone 13 series in more markets this time around.

Virtual Launch Event in September

Apple delayed the launch of the iPhone 12 series last year due to the supply-chain disruptions caused by the pandemic. This year, the company plans to stick to its usual launch timeframe for the new iPhones and announce them in September.

However, since COVID cases are not completely under control, Apple will be hosting a virtual launch event for the iPhone 13 series.

Make sure to read our guide on whether you should buy the iPhone 12 now or wait for the iPhone 13 series if you are looking to buy a new iPhone.

Based on all the above features coming to the iPhone 13 series, what do you think about the upcoming iPhones from Apple? Do you think this will be an ‘S’ upgrade from Apple?