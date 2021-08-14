Deal Alert: Amazon Heavily Discounting M1 Macs, AirPods Pro, and More

Amazon is offering some pretty amazing discounts on the M1 MacBook lineup, the M1 Mac mini, and AirPods. Check out some of the best Apple deals that are worth checking out below.

M1 MacBook Air

The M1 MacBook Air is down to $899 on Amazon after a $100 discount. The 512GB variant sees a similar $100 discount that brings its price down to a very tempting $1,149. Not the lowest price that we have tracked, but a good deal nonetheless.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

MacBook Pro

The M1 MacBook Pro is discounted to its lowest-ever price on Amazon. The 256GB variant sees a massive $199 discount to $1,099, down from its retail price of $1,299.

The 512GB M1 MacBook Pro is available for $1,299 after a $199 discount from its retail price of $1,499.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

AirPods

The regular AirPods is seeing some pretty steep discounts on Amazon as well. The wired charging case version usually retails for $159, but it can be purchased for $119 after a $40 discount. As for the variant with the wireless charging case, it is available for $149.99 post a $50 discount.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro retails for $249, though it is usually discounted by $30-40. Right now, Amazon has discounted the AirPods Pro to one of its lowest-ever price of $189.99. This is a massive $60 discount off the retail price of the wireless earbuds. With the AirPods Pro refresh not due to be unveiled until late Q1 next year, this is a great deal.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

Apple Watch Series 6

Selected Apple Watch Series 6 variants have been discounted by as much as $75 on Amazon, though this is primarily available on the 40mm models.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

M1 iPad Pro

The 2021 M1 11-inch iPad Pro is available with a $50 discount on Amazon. The base model with 128GB storage is available for $749 after the discount.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

Apple Pencil

The Apple Pencil retails for $99, but Amazon has a modest $10 discount on it meaning you can get it for $89.99.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

4K Apple TV

The 2021 4K Apple TV is available with a modest $10 discount on Amazon. This means you will be paying $169 for it instead of $179.

➤ Amazon [Deal]

Did we miss any other great Apple deal? Drop a comment and let us know about it!