Deal Alert: MacBook Pro Discounted to Their Lowest-Ever Prices on Amazon

Looking to buy a new MacBook or AirPods? Amazon is once again offering some of the lowest-ever prices on M1 Macs. The deals are simply too good to miss, so make sure to take advantage of them.

M1 MacBook Air

The M1 MacBook is available for $899, down from its usual price of $999 on Amazon. That’s a $100 discount off its retail price. The 512GB storage variant also sees a similar $100 discount, so you can get it for $1,249. This model is usually discounted by $149, so you can wait until a better deal arrives.

M1 MacBook Pro

The M1 MacBook Pro is once again discounted to its lowest-ever price on Amazon. The base 256GB model is discounted by $199 to just $1,099. The 512GB storage version also sees a similar $199 discount.

16-inch MacBook Pro

The 16-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB storage and 8-core Core i9 CPU is down to its lowest-ever price of $2,299.99 after a whopping discount of $499.

The 512GB model is not in stock, but with the discount, the 1TB model is now even cheaper than the base model.

AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro retails for $249, though it is usually discounted by $30-40. Right now, Amazon has discounted the AirPods Pro its lowest-ever price of $179.99. This is a massive $70 discount off the retail price of the wireless earbuds. With the AirPods Pro refresh not due to be unveiled until late Q1 next year, this is a great deal.

AirPods

The regular AirPods is seeing some pretty steep discounts on Amazon as well. The wired charging case version usually retails for $159, but it can be purchased for $119 after a $40 discount. As for the variant with the wireless charging case, it is available for $149.99 post a $50 discount.

M1 iPad Pro

The 2021 M1 11-inch iPad Pro is available with a $50 discount on Amazon. The base model with 128GB storage is available for $749 after the discount.

4K Apple TV

The 2021 4K Apple TV is available with a modest $10 discount on Amazon. This means you will be paying $169 for it instead of $179.

Found any other great deal on an Apple product that’s worth mentioning? Drop a comment and let us know!