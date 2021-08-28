Deal Alert: M1 MacBook Pro Discounted to Its Lowest-Ever Price on Amazon

Amazon is once again back with some amazing discounts on MacBooks, dropping them to their lowest-ever prices. Despite the impending launch of the redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, if you are looking to buy a new Mac or AirPods, now is the time to pull the trigger.

The M1 MacBook Pro is once again down to its lowest-ever price of $1,099 on Amazon. This is for the base M1 variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, which usually retails for $1,299. So, that’s a $200 discount off the retail price.

The 512GB storage variant sees a slightly lower $150 discount, so you can get it for $1,349 instead of $1,499.

The M1 MacBook Air is available for $899 on Amazon after a $100 discount. The 512GB storage model sees a slightly higher $1,20 discount, so you can get it for $1,129.

Considering the value that the M1 MacBook Air packs, this is a deal that you simply cannot miss.

The regular AirPods is available with some pretty steep discounts on Amazon as well. The wired charging case version usually retails for $159, but it can be purchased for $119 after a $40 discount. As for the variant with the wireless charging case, it is available for $149.99 post a $50 discount.

The 2021 M1 11-inch iPad Pro is available with a $50 discount on Amazon. The base model with 128GB storage is available for $749 after the discount.

Selected variants of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro are available with a higher$100 discount.

