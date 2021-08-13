EU Law Could Pass Next Month that Could Force Apple to Switch to USB-C on iPhones

The European Union wants that all smartphones use a single USB-C port for charging and data transfer purposes. While all Android smartphones already come with a USB-C port, Apple uses the Lightning connector on iPhones. The European Parliament voted in an overwhelming majority earlier this year to pass a law for all smartphones and consumer devices to have a common charging standard.

As per a report, the European Commission has drafted that law, and it will be presented to the European Parliament next month. It will affect not only smartphones but other common consumer gadgets as well. However, Apple is the one that will lose the most as almost all other consumer gadgets have switched over to USB-C for charging and data transfer purposes.

The EU wants a single port across devices to reduce e-waste caused by different devices requiring different chargers. Apple has already warned that the EU’s proposal for a unified charging standard would stifle innovation and create “unprecedented e-waste.” It will also affect millions of existing iOS devices and European customers who own several Lightning-based accessories.

The European Commission tried something similar back in 2018 where it wanted all devices to feature a common charging standard but failed to pass the law. This time around, with most companies having already switched over to USB-C, it is likely that the EU will pass the law.

Apple no longer bundles a charger with iPhones. Instead, it sells a USB-C charger for newer iPhones. It does bundle a USB-C to Lightning cable in the box, making it possible to charge an iPhone using a USB-C charger.