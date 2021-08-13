Facebook is Adding End-to-End Encryption to Messenger Calls and Instagram DMs

Facebook today announced that it is bringing end-to-end encryption to Messenger audio/video calls and Instagram DMs. Along with encryption, the company is also rolling out new controls for its disappearing messages.

Facebook added end-to-end encryption to Messenger for text messaging back in 2016. Facebook Messenger chats aren’t end-to-end encrypted by default, however, users can start a “secret conversation” in the app which is encrypted. Today, the company has added the calls feature to the “secret conversation” mode.

Every audio or video call made in the “secret conversation” mode will be end-to-end encrypted, says Facebook.

Facebook says users’ interest in voice and video calls is growing day by day. The company says Messenger now sees more than 150 million video calls a day.

“The content of your messages and calls in an end-to-end encrypted conversation is protected from the moment it leaves your device to the moment it reaches the receiver’s device. This means that nobody else, including Facebook, can see or listen to what’s sent or said.”

Facebook says Messenger end-to-end encrypted calls will start rolling out in the coming weeks. In addition to Messenger, Facebook is also rolling out a “limited test” group of adults in “certain countries” for Instagram direct messages.

The company has slightly updated its disappearing messaging as well. Now, if you wish to send a disappearing message, you’ll see more options for picking when the message/photo expires, from between five seconds and 24 hours.

Do you use Facebook Messenger? What are your thoughts on the social media giant finally adding end-to-end encryption in its Messenger service? Pen down your thoughts in the comments section down below!