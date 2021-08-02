Google Previews the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Ahead of the iPhone 13 Series

Ahead of its official launch, Google previewed its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro today. The company revealed some of the smartphone’s key specifications, including a Google-made custom chip that Pixel 6 will run on called Tensor, its design, and more.

Google-Made Custom Tensor Chip

Like Apple, Google seems to have taken matters into its own hands. Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro run on a custom Google-made chip called Tensor. Not much is known about the chip right now, however, Google has detailed that there are two key aspects of the Tensor SoC.

Google says that Tensor can process all the complex Google AI and ML models offline directly on the Pixel 6. “You’ll see a transformed experience for the camera, speech recognition, and many other Pixel 6 features,” Google said in a tweet.

There’s also a new Titan M2 chip security. The Tensor chip will also process faster and better than the current-generation Pixel phones, however, Google hasn’t showcased any photos captured on the Pixel 6 just yet.

CPU, GPU, and 5G modem are also kept behind the scenes right now.

Design

The design of the Pixel 6 seems quite unique, with the protruding camera “bar” on the back. On top of that, the smaller Pixel features a “fun-colored” forehead above the camera bar with popping colors. Whereas the larger “Pro” phone has a bigger forehead and comes in more demure colors.

Display and Camera

Google Pixel 6 will feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen is said to be “perfectly flat” with “matte-finished rails.” Pixel 6 Pro will feature a bigger 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. 6 Pro’s display is “slightly curved” at the edges.

Thanks to the new Tensor SoC, Pixel 6 and 6 Pro feature a faster under-display fingerprint sensor. Moreover, both the variants feature a punch-hole front camera.

There are three cameras on the back of the Pixel 6 Pro — one wide-angle lens, one ultra-wide-angle sensor, and one telephoto lens for “pro” photography. Google says the Pixel 6 captures 150% more light than the previous Pixel smartphones.

Pixel 6 loses out on the telephoto lens and features only the main wide-angle lens and the ultra-wide-angle sensor.

Apple is set to announce its new iPhone 13 series in the third week of September this year, according to a few reports. Google has one-upped Apple by previewing its new smartphone before its official announcement — creating the smartphone’s hype before its release.

What are your thoughts on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro? Do you think Google’s new smartphone will be able to take on Apple’s latest offering? Which one are you considering buying, now that the Pixel 6 series has also been announced? Let us know in the comments section below!