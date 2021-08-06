How to Send Disappearing Messages and View Once Media in Whatsapp for iPhone

Many times, you may want to send a WhatsApp message which should not be accessible after some time. The message would simply disappear after a certain number of days like it never existed. With WhatsApp’s Disappearing Messages feature, that’s what you can exactly do. Here is how you can send disappearing messages and media on WhatsApp for iPhone.

Before you get around to knowing how to send disappearing messages on WhatsApp, you should know what disappearing messages is, its use case, limitations, and more.

Q) What’s the Disappearing Messages feature in WhatsApp?

A) Any message sent in a group or individual WhatsApp chat will be automatically removed or deleted after seven days, even if you don’t see it. It comes in handy if you share a sensitive screenshot or content and want it to be gone after a few days.

However, these messages can be forwarded, or saved anywhere else, or captured in a screenshot.

Q) Does it affect previously sent messages on WhatsApp?

A) No. It will only apply to the messages that are sent after turning on the feature.

Q) Can you enable Disappearing Messages in a group WhatsApp conversation?

A) Yes, it is possible to enable Disappearing Messages in a group chat on WhatsApp. However, only the admin of a WhatsApp group can enable this feature. However, for individual chat, both persons can change it.

Q) Can someone see the disappearing message if it has been quoted?

A) Yes, but only for seven days. Once the original message disappears, the preview of the message will also become unavailable.

Q) Can disappearing messages be restored from backup?

A) No. As soon as someone restores a message which has expired, it will be removed automatically.

Q) Can disappearing media remove itself from Gallery?

A) It cannot. All media, including images, audio, and videos, are saved into the gallery. So while it disappears from chat, it will remain in the gallery.

If you do not want it to be saved into the gallery, you can go to WhatsApp Settings -> Storage and Data and turn off the auto-download feature.

With everything out of the way, here’s how you can send disappearing messages in WhatsApp for iPhone.

How to Send Disappearing Messages in WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp.

Step 2: Open the profile of the person for which you need to enable the feature.

Step 3: Tap the Disappearing Messages option. You might get a dialog box on getting started with Disappearing Messages. Tap Continue to proceed.

Step 4: Tap On to enable the Disappearing Messages option in WhatsApp.

Post this, every time you open the conversation, you will be notified that disappearing messages have been turned on. The same applies to the WhatsApp group.

How to Send Disappearing Messages in Group WhatsApp Conversations

Step 1: Open a Group chat in WhatsApp.

Step 2: Tap on the group name.

Step 3: Then tap on Disappearing Messages.

Step 4: Proceed to tap On.

To disable the disappearing messages feature, follow the same steps, and turn it off. Any changes made will affect the message which is sent after the settings have been changed.

How to Send View Once Photos and Videos in WhatsApp

If the disappearing message is not up to your liking, WhatsApp has another feature to safeguard your photos and videos—View Once. This feature ensures the image is deleted from the gallery as soon as the recipient has viewed it.

Step 1: Open an individual or group chat. Tap on the camera to take photos or videos. Alternatively, you use Albums.

Step 2: If you are using the camera, tap to take a new photo or long-press to record the video—otherwise, select photos from the Albums.

Step 3: Right next to the Send button, you’ll notice a numerical “1” surrounded by half-dotted and half-full circles. Tap on it to send the media as View Once content. This means after the photo is sent, the receiver will be able to view it only once.

While both Disappearing messages and View Once feature are useful, WhatsApp needs to enable setting that can deny if someone tries to take a screenshot. What do you think about these features? Do they come in handy?