Intel Mac Pro Now Available With New High-End AMD RDNA2 Graphics Cards

Apple is now offering a high-end GPU for the Intel Mac Pro. Customers can now configure the Mac Pro with AMD’s W6800X series of GPU.

Apple is offering three different GPU configurations for Mac Pro customers. This starts from the Radeon Pro W6800X Duo with 32GB GDDR6 memory that’s priced at $2,400. Then, there’s the Radeon Pro W6800X Duo with 64GB GDDR6 memory for $4,600. Finally, the W6900X GPU with 32GB memory is available for $5,600. The W6900X is the most powerful of the lot can deliver up to 22.2 teraflops of single-precision power. You can configure your Mac Pro with two Radeon Pro W6900X GPU as well, though this will set you back by $11,600.

All the new GPUs are based on AMD’s RDNA2 architecture. They can support up to six 4K displays, three 5K displays, or three Apple Pro Display XDRs.

As evident from the pricing, these are very expensive graphics modules for the Intel Mac Pro. However, they also bring a notable jump in performance. Apple claims up to 23 percent faster performance in DaVinci Resolve and an 84 percent performance boost in Octane X.

