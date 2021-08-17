iOS 14.7.1 Users Are Complaining of ‘No Service’ and Heating Issues

Apple released iOS 14.7.1 to the general public about three weeks ago. The update brought MagSafe Battery Pack compatibility for iPhone 12, Wi-Fi name bug fix, and other under the hood changes. However, a lot of users are now complaining of ‘no service’ and heating issues after updating their iPhones.

Many users are complaining that turning on/off the Airplane mode doesn’t work. Moreover, removing the sim tray, restarting iPhone, and in some cases, even resetting Network Settings didn’t help. Users have been complaining about the issue in Apple’s Developer Forum and Discussion forum for the past couple of weeks.

A user on Apple’s forum says “After I updated my iPhone 11 to iOS 14.7.1 I lost signal. Carrier is not found. No service is flashing on the upper screen.” While other users are complaining that the problem isn’t solved when they follow Apple’s official instructions. One iPhone 6S user in the forum said:

“Despite doing all the ons and offs, resetting the network settings, my phone is no longer a phone. This is great.”

Many iOS 14.7.1 users took to Twitter to complain about the ‘No service’ issue.

@Apple when is the next software update? I now have no cell service on @att with IOS 14.7.1 — J.C. (@jcsheridan226) August 17, 2021

Desde que atualizou pro iOS 14.7.1 o iPhone 8 da digníssima não encontrar a rede móvel e a tela "Celular" fica completamente em branco. pic.twitter.com/s2HXuJGpvl — Hugo Maestá (@hugomaesta) August 17, 2021

Along with the ‘no service’ issue, many users are also complaining about major heating issues in iOS 14.7.1.

iPhone battery is draining so fast after i recently updated to iOS 14.7.1. It’s also heating up whenever data/WiFi is on @AppleSupport — Njenga (@kukutatu) August 11, 2021

iPhone battery draining so fast after the recent update iOS 14.7.1 And heating up whenever data on @AppleSupport @Apple — aqui é a patroa falando (@wellingtonb84) August 5, 2021

Most of the users are complaining that their iPhone heats up whenever they use mobile data. Apple has also been preparing iOS 14.8 update behind the scenes. The update is expected to bring another set of bug fixes to iOS 14, and we expect Apple to patch these bugs as well.

Are you facing ‘no service’ or heating issues on iOS 14.7.1? How’s your experience been? Let us know in the comments section down below!