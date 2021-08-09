iOS 14.8 References Spotted in Latest Xcode 13 Beta

Apple’s upcoming iOS 15 doesn’t drop support for any iPhone and is supported by all the iOS 14 compatible devices. However, people with older iPhones are often reluctant to update to the new iOS in fear of hangs and lags. Apple hasn’t forgotten those people as iOS 14.8 was spotted today in the latest Xcode 13 beta.

The existence of iOS 14.8 was confirmed by Brendan Shanks on Twitter today. He spotted the unannounced version of iOS in the Xcode’s AvailabilityVersions.h file. AvailabilityVersions.h contains the version of iOS available to the public so developers can ‘target’ development of an app towards the particular iOS version.

Spotted in Xcode 13 beta 4:

iOS 14.8 on the way? pic.twitter.com/X771UEiNF8 — Brendan Shanks (@realmrpippy) August 6, 2021

Since iOS 14.8 is mentioned in the file, a beta update could be rolled out soon. It could be rolled out either with the next iOS 15 beta or next month with the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 stable updates.

Apple, though supports software updates longer than any other OEM, stops updating iOS on older iPhones when the new version comes out. However, the company has been actively developing iOS 14 alongside iOS 15. It rolled out iOS 14.7.1 just a few days ago and is now looking to develop iOS 14.8 for older devices.

Apple also changed how iOS updates work with iOS 15. Along with every iOS 15 release, like iOS 15.1, iOS 15.1.1, Apple will also be rolling out a complimentary security-fixes-only update for older iPhones. This means if you want to keep iOS 14 on your device, you can continue installing only the security patches on your iPhone.

iOS 14.8 might be the first security-fixes-only iOS update.

What are your thoughts on Apple continuing to provide security patches update to older iPhones? Would you upgrade your old iPhone to iOS 15 or would keep it on iOS 14 only? Drop a comment and let us know!