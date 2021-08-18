iOS 15 Beta 6 vs iOS 14.7.1 Speed Test

Apple yesterday released iOS 15 beta 6 with a handful of changes. With the public release of iOS 15 fast approaching, Apple is now focusing more on stability and bug fixes instead of making major new changes to the OS. So, does iOS 15 beta 6 bring any speed or performance improvements as well?

YouTuber iAppleBytes has done a speed test on the original iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 running iOS 14.7.1 and iOS 15 beta 6. The speed test shows iOS 15 beta 6 performing a bit slower than usual on older iPhones like the iPhone SE and iPhone 6s than on iOS 14.7.1.

On iPhone 8 and newer, the performance is largely similar across iOS 15 beta 6 and iOS 14.7.1.

With around a month left for the public release of iOS 15, Apple will likely focus on improving the performance and stability of the OS. The performance impact on older iPhones is not that big, and Apple may fix these issues with future beta releases of iOS 15.

Apple will now release new beta releases of iOS 15 every week, so we should see some rapid improvements in performance in the coming weeks.

iOS 15 brings much-awaited features to the iPhone. There’s redesigned notification system, improvements to the core apps like FaceTime, Notes, Maps, Messages, and more. With iOS 15, you can even dial a FaceTime call to your friends using Android or a Windows PC. Apple has also added the ability to watch content like TV shows and movies with your friends together with SharePlay.

Make sure to check out our exhaustive list of all the new iOS 15 features coming to your iPhone this fall.

Have you installed iOS 15 beta on your iPhone yet? Are you experiencing any lags or performance issues with the build? What issues are you experiencing? Drop a comment and let us know!