iOS 15 Lets You Disable Night Mode in iPhone’s Camera App

With iOS 15, Apple brought a number of nifty tweaks and changes. For example, you can track your iPhone even after it’s turned off and the old-style wheel date and time picker. Another feature that’s been requested for a long time is the ability to disable the automatic Night Mode in the iPhone Camera app. iOS 15 (finally!) brings this option.

Night Mode in iPhone lets you capture beautiful shots under low-lighting by increasing the exposure of the camera. However, the Night Mode is a hit or a miss on iPhone. Even though it captures remarkable shots sometimes — some of our readers were able to take absolutely stunning shots with it — there are instances when you need to capture a photo without the Night Mode enabled.

But, unlike Android phones, there’s no option to manually enable or disable it. Night Mode in iPhone’s Camera app triggers automatically and there isn’t any option in the Camera app to turn it on or off. However, with iOS 15, Apple has added option in iOS Settings that effectively lets you disable Night Mode.

How to disable Night Mode on iPhone

To disable Night Mode in iPhone’s Camera app, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the Settings app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Scroll down and select Camera.

Step 3: In Camera settings, head over to Preserver Settings.

Step 4: Now, Turn on the toggle for Night Mode.

Do you like the photos captured in Night Mode on your iPhone? What are your thoughts on Apple’s implementation? Let us know in the comments section down below!