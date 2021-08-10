iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Beta 5 Features: What’s New

Apple today released the fifth beta of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to registered developers. The latest iOS 15 beta 5 packs a number of smaller yet significant changes, which you can read about below.

With just over a month left for the public release of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, Apple continues to make changes to the OS based on user feedback. Here’s the list of new features and improvements that we have discovered in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Beta 5 so far:

1. New Weather Icon

To go along with the revamped Weather app in iOS 15, Apple has also added a new app icon for it in the latest iOS 15 beta.

2. New Splash Screen in Photos App

There’s a new splash screen for the Photos app in iOS 15 beta 5. The splash screen highlights everything that’s new with the Photos app in iOS 15.

3. New Splash Screen in Home and Maps App

The Home app also gets a new splash screen in iOS 15 beta 5 highlighting everything that’s new with the app in the latest iOS release.

The Maps app in iOS 15 beta 5 also gets a new splash screen on the same lines.

4. Large Icons on iPadOS Home Screen

The latest iPadOS 15 beta 5 introduces a new Use Large Icons option. As the name indicates, the feature bumps the size of the app icons on the home screen.

5. Redesigned Icon for Announce Notifications

The Control Center toggle for the Announce Notifications feature gets a new icon in iOS 15 beta 5.

6. New iPhone Findable After Power Off Settings

iOS 15 allows you to track your iPhone even after it has switched off. It makes your iPhone act like an AirTag so that the iPhone is traceable via Find My on other devices. A new toggle in the iOS 15 beta 5 switch-off screen allows you to enable/disable the feature.

7. Legacy Contact Removed

According to Apple’s release notes for the iOS 15 beta 5, the Digital Legacy Contacts option has been removed. Apple says it will be added again in a future update.

8. TestFlight Version in App Store

Nice detail in iOS 15 beta 5: the App Store now shows you if you have the TestFlight version of an app installed, and which version it is. pic.twitter.com/e4GGjFpJVY — Federico Viticci (@viticci) August 10, 2021

If you’re testing an unreleased app via TestFlight, the App Store in iOS 15 beta 5 shows the TestFlight version installed on your iPhone. It also gives you a button to directly open the app details in Testflight.

If you have noticed any other change in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta 5 that’s not mentioned above, drop a comment and let us know about it!