iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Beta 6 Features: What’s New

Apple today released the sixth beta of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. This beta packs several major changes, including a Safari redesign.

With the release of beta 6, Apple has now switched to a weekly release cycle for iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta releases. This beta incorporates a lot of changes based on user feedback, and it will likely be the last beta to pack so many changes.

Below is everything that’s new in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 beta 6.

1. Safari Redesign

Apple has tweaked the tab bar in iOS 15 beta 6 again. This time, the company has moved the tab bar below the content at the very bottom. There’s also a dedicated toolbar with access to all the relevant controls. This is a major step up in usability compared to the previous floating bar design.

There’s also an option to show the address bar at the top if you prefer that.

The Safari redesign in iOS 15 has been controversial and Apple is trying to fix all its shortcomings before its public release next month.

2. No SharePlay in iOS 15 Public Release

Apple confirmed with the release of iOS 15 beta 6 that the initial public release of the OS 15 won’t feature SharePlay. Instead, the feature will make its way to the OS in a future software update.

