iPhone 13, AirPods 3, Apple Watch Series 7, and iPad mini 6 Launching this Fall

In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that Apple will have a packed fall where it will announce the iPhone 13 lineup, AirPods 3, iPad mini 6, and Apple Watch Series 7.

Gurman says that despite the upcoming iPhone refresh packing an ‘s’ level upgrade, Apple will be naming it iPhone 13. He previously detailed that the iPhone 13 series will feature a 120Hz ProMotion display, Portrait video mode, smaller notch, new camera features, and a faster A15 chip. You can read about all the confirmed iPhone 13 features based on leaks here.

Apart from the iPhone 13 series, Apple will unveil the Apple Watch Series 7 with a slight redesign at its September event. The redesign will include a flatter display and a new display technology. Apart from faster internals, there will be some improvements to the Time to Walk feature, but that’s about it.

Additionally, Apple will announce the iPad mini 6 and the iPad 9 this fall. The iPad mini 6 will be an “Apple fan favorite” and feature a complete redesign with thinner bezels. Previous reports indicate iPad mini 6 will come with a bigger 8.3-inch display, a USB-C port, and an A15 chip. As for the iPad 9, it will feature a slimmer chassis and updated internals.

The AirPods 3 will also make their debut at Apple’s rumored September event. They will feature a refreshed design similar to the existing AirPods Pro, albeit with a shorter stem. These wireless earbuds were initially rumored to launch at the beginning of this year.

Gurman’s latest report does not reveal any new information. All these products from Apple have been rumoured for a fall launch since a few months now.

The M1x MacBook Pro models should also launch later this year, but they won’t be announced at Apple’s September event. Apple typically tends to announce new Macs in late October or November, so that’s a more probable timeframe for their launch.