IPhone 13 Hype Seems Real as 44% Survey Respondents Look To Upgrade

Apple is the world’s most valuable brand with a brand value of nearly $263 billion. iPhone brand loyalty in the US is at an all-time high. Typically iPhone buyers upgrade to newer iPhones for various reasons. A new survey reveals that 44% of iPhone owners in the US look forward to buying iPhone 13 later this year.

The survey has asked respondents to rank the rumored new feature that would motivate them with the purchase. The much-rumored 120Hz variable rate display topped the list. iPhone 13 is likely to come equipped with a variable refresh rate display with refresh rates ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz.

The higher refresh rate will come in handy while playing high-end games. Meanwhile, the variable refresh rate will ensure lower power consumption and better battery backup. Furthermore, the 1Hz refresh rate could pave the way for an always-on display for iPhone 13, similar to the one on Apple Watch Series 5.

According to the survey, 22% of the respondents voted for a 120Hz refresh rate display as the most popular new feature. Always on display figured out third in the list with votes from 16% respondents. In other words, the 120Hz display and always-on display( LPTO) is the main reason why 38% of iPhone users will upgrade to iPhone 13. The second most famous feature is under-display TouchID. This feature could get delayed and is something we might see on 2022 iPhones.

The survey also asked the user which iPhone 13 model will interest them the most. About 38% of the iPhone owners say they plan to buy iPhone 13. Meanwhile, 31% of them want to upgrade to iPhone 13 Pro Max. Furthermore, 24% of the respondents say they will upgrade to iPhone 13 Pro. The iPhone 13 mini was the least popular device, with just 7% wanting to upgrade.

The report is based on a survey of more than 3,000 US-based iPhone users aged 18 years and above. iPhone 13 is expected to launch sometime in September this year, and in the meantime, you can check out iPhone 13 rumored features based on leaks.