These Are the Potential iPhone 13 Pre-Order and Release Dates

The iPhone 13 rumor cycle is in full force ahead of their release next month. These leaks have now also given us a potential idea of when the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro series will be released and go up for pre-order.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives has claimed multiple times that Apple could unveil the iPhone 13 series in the third week of September. Another recent leak from a Chinese e-commerce website further adds credence to his claim, as it suggested the iPhone 13 would launch on September 17.

Going by the launch timeframe of previous iPhones, it is known that Apple tends to hold its product launch events on Tuesdays. In September, Tuesday falls on September 7, 14, 21, and 28. Labor Day falls on September 6 in the US, so Apple is unlikely to hold a virtual press event on September 7 and unveil the iPhone 13 there. September 21 and September 28 would be too late, so September 14 is the most probable date for Apple to announce the iPhone 13 series.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro should then go up for pre-order later in the week on September 17. They will then hit retail stores a week later on September 24.

There will be several new camera-related features on the iPhone 13 series. This includes the ability to shoot portrait video and ProRes video, which should offer greater flexibility in editing. The camera hardware will also get an upgrade, with Apple using bigger camera sensors and sensor-shift stabilization across the board. The ultra-wide angle camera will switch to a wider aperture lens with autofocus support. This should help improve its low-light performance.