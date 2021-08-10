Report: iPhone 13 Pro Models to Feature ProMotion Display, Portrait Mode and ProRes Video Recording

A new Bloomberg report has detailed all the new features coming to the iPhone 13 series later this year. According to the new report, iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will feature 120Hz ProMotion displays and advanced video recording features.

Apple plans to add a number of new camera features to the iPhone 13 series this year. Firstly, the company plans to add support for portrait video recording, which will allow users to record videos with a bokeh effect. Apple first brought Portrait mode to the iPhone with iPhone 7 Plus, but the feature has been limited to only photos until now.

According to the report, all the 2021 iPhone models will feature portrait mode image capture and video recording as well.

Along with Portrait mode video, Apple will also bring ProRes support for video recording to the iPhone 13 series. Similar to ProRaw photos, ProRes video will allow greater control over editing videos while post-processing. This feature could potentially remain exclusive to the iPhone 13 Pro series just like the ProRaw feature.

Apple also plans to introduce advanced filter options on the new iPhone 13 series. According to the report, the 2021 iPhone models will support applying filters to specific parts of a photo. Instead of applying a filter to the entire photo, the new filters will apply to “objects and people across the photos using artificial intelligence.”

“Users will be able to choose from several styles to apply to their photos, including one for showing colors at either a warmer or cooler temperature while keeping whites neutral. Another option will add a more dramatic look with deeper shadows and more contrast, and the company is planning a more balanced style for showing shadows and true-to-life colors with a brighter appearance.”

Lastly, Gurman has also confirmed that iPhone 13 models will feature a faster A15 Bionic processor and smaller notch. He also notes that iPhone 13 Pro models will be equipped with ProMotion displays, probably with a refresh rate of 120Hz.