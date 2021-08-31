Joby Unveils MagSafe-Compatible GorillaPod Mounts for iPhone 12

Joby has announced new MagSafe-compatible accessories for the iPhone 12 series meant to be used in conjunction with its GorillaPod tripods. The Joby GripTight Mount can be used in both vertical and horizontal mode, and it allows users to seamlessly switch orientation while recording videos.

The GripTight Mount is also compatible with most other Joby accessories, thanks to the included 1/4″ – 20″ tripod mount. The MagSafe magnets can be revealed by pulling the jaws back, which allows the iPhone 12 to snap into place. The jaws then further help in holding the iPhone 12 securely in place. The mount is compatible with the entire iPhone 12 series, including the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

There’s also the GripTight Wall Mount for MagSafe that will allow one to securely mount their iPhone 12 on a wall for hands-free recording. The mount even comes with a cable management system of its own to avoid cable tangles. The mount is also ideal if you tend to use your iPhone for video calling purposes while on your desk. You can mount the iPhone 12 on your desk for easy hands-free calling.

In case you don’t already own a GorillaPod for your iPhone, you can get the GripTight GorillaPod for MagSafe, which comes with a MagSafe stand built into the GorillaPod.

Buy Now

➤ Joby GripTight GorillaPod for MagSafe – Buy Now

➤ Joby GripTight Mount for MagSafe – Buy Now

➤ GripTight Wall Mount for MagSafe – Buy Now