Leak Confirms Alleged 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 Size

A recent rumor claimed that Apple could offer the Apple Watch Series 7 in 41mm and 45mm sizes. A new leak now allegedly adds further credence to the rumor. An image shared by leaker @Duanrui1205 shows “45mm” engraved on possibly a leather watch band for the Apple Watch.

It is difficult to verify if this leak is accurate or not. However, rumors indicate that Apple is expected to redesign the Apple Watch with a flatter design and use a bigger display with smaller bezels surrounding it. The last time Apple gave the Apple Watch a redesign, it bumped the case size from 38/40mm to 40/44mm. Thus, a similar thing happening this time around cannot be ruled out.

Alleged CAD renders of the Apple Watch Series 7 have already leaked, showing off its new design. However, it is difficult to ascertain from the renders if the case size has also changed. As per the renders, the 44/45mm Apple Watch Series 7 will sport a 1.8-inch display, up from the 1.73-inch display the Apple Watch Series 6 currently sports. Additionally, Apple plans to use a new lamination technique to bring the display closer to the cover glass.

If the Apple Watch Series 7 does come with a bigger casing size, your existing 40/44mm watch bands will likely won’t be compatible with it.

Apple is expected to announce the Apple Watch Series 7 alongside the iPhone 13 series in September this year. The wearable is not expected to feature any new health sensors, with the design change and faster internals likely being the only notable upgrade.