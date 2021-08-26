New Leak Confirms iPhone 13 Naming for 2021 iPhones

A new photo shows the “iPhone 13” branding being used on what allegedly looks like an official packaging seal from Apple. The image first made its way to China’s Weibo, after which DuanRui shared it on Twitter.

It is difficult to ascertain whether the leak is correct or not. However, with the iPhone 13 launch fast approaching, such leaks are bound to become a frequent occurrence. For what it’s worth, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has claimed that despite this year’s iPhones getting an ‘S’ upgrade, Apple will be marketing them as iPhone 13. Apple may have dropped the ‘S’ moniker for branding purposes for good.

iPhone 13 🤔 source: https://t.co/INCk7dSbj9 Let me emphasize again that I am not a leaker. I don't have first-hand information. I just reprint some information that I have seen that I feel is relatively reliable. pic.twitter.com/Avy9ndDT4Q — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) August 26, 2021

So far, the rumor mill has also referred to the 2021 iPhones as iPhone 13. It also suggests that Apple will unveil the iPhone 13 series on September 14 and put them up for pre-order on September 17th. They will then hit the retail stores on September 24th. Another report from earlier today claimed that Apple could increase the price of the iPhone 13 series to compensate for higher chip prices.

The Pro iPhone 13 models will feature a 120Hz ProMotion display along with an Apple Watch-like Always-On Display.

There will be several new camera-related features as well, including the ability to shoot portrait video and ProRes video, which should offer greater flexibility in editing. The camera hardware will also get an upgrade, with Apple using bigger camera sensors and sensor-shift stabilization across the board. The ultra-wide angle camera will switch to a wider aperture lens with autofocus support, which should help improve its low-light performance.

What do you think Apple will call this year’s 2021 iPhones? Based on all the leaked iPhone 13 features, do you believe they should be referred to as the iPhone 12S?