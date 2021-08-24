Leak: 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro to Offer the Same Performance

A new leak surrounding the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro claims that both models will offer the same performance. Traditionally, there has always been a performance gap between the 13-inch and 15/16-inch MacBook Pro, since the latter offers a bigger chassis for better heat dissipation.

However, leaker @Dylandkt believes the redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro will offer the same performance. This will likely be possible since Apple will be using its M1x chipset in both these machines. It is possible that just like the M1 Macs so far, Apple will offer its M1x chipset in one or two different configurations with very little performance difference between them. This could help explain why the leaker believes the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro will offer the same performance.

It’s comforting to note that both MacBook Pro’s that are coming this fall will have the same chip and the same performance. It’s definitely a win for those who like to opt for the smaller size but expect a notable increase in price for the 14 inch over the 13 inch. — Dylan (@dylandkt) August 24, 2021

While this will certainly make a lot of potential 14-inch MacBook Pro consumers happy, there’s a catch. The performance bump for the 14-inch MacBook Pro will come with a similar increase in price. Leaker Dylan claims there will be a “notable increase” in the price of the 14-inch MacBook Pro over the existing 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple currently sells the lower-end $1,299 model of the MacBook Pro with its M1 chip, while the $1,799 and higher models continue to feature Intel’s CPU. The M1x chip will only be found inside the higher-end 14-inch MacBook Pro models, with the existing M1-based 13-inch MacBook Pro models being sold alongside it. For comparison, the 16-inch MacBook Pro currently starts from $2,399.

Apart from the M1x chip, Apple is expected to use mini-LED display panels on the upcoming MacBook Pros. They are also rumored to feature a dedicated HDMI port, SD card slot, and a slimmer chassis with a flatter design. Make sure to read our roundup of the confirmed 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro features based on leaks to know everything about them.