LG Announces New 32-inch UltraFine 4K OLED Pro Display for Mac

LG has launched its first-ever OLED monitor in the form of a 32-inch 4K UltraFine Display Pro. The latest feature-laden monitor from LG is available for Mac and can be preordered from B&H. LG’s 32-inch 4K UltraFine Display Pro is priced at $3,999 in the United States.

LG says the 32-inch 4K UltraFine OLED display is aimed at creative professionals. It offers enhanced color reproduction and HDR/SDR picture quality. You also get HDR 10 support, 99% RGB coverage, 1M:1 contrast ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 250 nits, pixel dimming technology, and a 178-degree viewing angle. The automatic dimming feature helps in eliminating the halo effect while editing videos or other graphic-intensive tasks.

Designed for creative professionals, the LG UltraFine 32EP950-B 31.5″ 16:9 4K HDR OLED Monitor delivers exceptional color accuracy alongside a variety of connectivity options to support your video editing workflow. Supporting a 3840 x 2160 resolution at 60 Hz, this 4K OLED monitor delivers deliver vibrant colors with high-dynamic range, covering 99% of the DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB spectrums.

The LG 4K UltraFine comes with a dual controller that lets you simultaneously view images from multiple sources via picture-in-picture mode. It comes with 100 x 100 VESA mounting hols so that you can mount the display on the wall or create a multi-monitor setup. It is worth noting that LG UltraFine 4K monitor based on LCD tech is available at just $699.95 on Apple’s online store instead of the $3,999 price tag for the OLED model.

You can connect LG 4K UltraFine OLED to Mac with the help of a USB Type-C cable, along with provision for pass-through charging for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. It charges your Mac when connected to the monitor. Other connectivity options include HDMI port, DisplayPort 1.4, 3x USB-A ports, and 3.5mm audio jack. You can buy the new LG 4K UltraFine OLED monitor at B&H.