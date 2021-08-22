M1x Mac mini with Additional Ports to Launch in the ‘Next Several Months’

Apple will launch the high-end M1x Mac mini with a new design and additional ports in the “next several months.” Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman made the revelation in the latest edition of Power On newsletter.

It has been rumored several times that Apple will launch a new high-end Mac mini with a refreshed design, faster M1x chipset, and additional ports later this year. Apple has already updated the Mac mini with its M1 chip but retained the high-end 6-core Intel model. This new M1x Mac mini will replace that Intel model with more CPU and GPU horsepower, making it ideal for some heavy photo and video editing work, software development, etc.

Leaker Jon Prosser shared renders of the M1x Mac mini a few months ago. As per him, the redesigned Mac mini will feature a white theme with a slimmer chassis. It will also feature a reflective “plexiglass’ surface on top similar to the Mac mini of the last decade. As for ports, it will feature four USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, Ethernet, and an HDMI port. It will also feature a MagSafe power connector, as seen on the M1 iMac.

It is possible that Apple could announce the M1x Mac mini alongside or a few weeks after the redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro launch later this year. The redesigned MacBook Pro models are also expected to be powered by Apple’s M1x chip, packing a 10-core CPU and up to 32-core GPU.