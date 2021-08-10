Report: Apple Will Launch Mini-LED MacBook Air in Mid-2022 After Introducing M1X MacBook Pro Later This Year

According to popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will ship its long-rumored mini LED MacBook Air in mid-2022. In a research note obtained by MacRumors, Ming-Chi Kuo has said that Apple will turn its focus to the MacBook Air once it launches the new MacBook Pro models later this year.

MacBook Air Mid-2022

Kuo corroborates his older report wherein he first unveiled the mini LED MacBook Air release. In addition to previous claims, Kuo says that the 2022 MacBook Air will feature an “all-new design.” The design of the next year’s MacBook Air will be similar to the MacBook Pros that are launching later this year.

It’s uncertain whether Apple would continue to sell the M1 MacBook Air or not. If Apple discontinues the current M1 Air, the new Air would be priced as the current model, i.e., at $999. If Apple continues to sell M1 MacBook Air, it would be discounted and will be available at a lower price with 2022 Air taking the $999 slot.

Jon Prosser leaked renders of some of the upcoming MacBook Air where he showcased how the colorful MacBook Air lineup would look like. Kuo corroborates Prosser’s claim by saying the 2022 MacBook Air will be “colorful” and will be available in many new colors.

M1X MacBook Pro

Apple has plans to introduce the new MacBook Pro in Q4 2021. The new MacBook Pro will be available in two different sizes: 14-inch and 16-inch as opposed to the current 13-inch and 16-inch. Both 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro will include an enhanced M1 chip, called M1X.

M1X will be an extension of the M1. It will contain more thunderbolt channels, CPU cores, GPU cores, multiple external monitor support, and greater power draw. Previous reports claim that M1X will have a 10-core CPU and a 16-core or a 32-core GPU.

What are your expectations from the 2022 MacBook Air? Would you buy a laptop with white bezels? Let us know in the comments section down below!