M1X MacBook Pro and Apple Watch Series 7 Listed on Eurasian Database Ahead of Fall Launch

Eurasian Economic Commission database often tells us about Apple’s upcoming products. This time around, a bunch of Apple products has popped up on the EEC database. The listings shed some light on upcoming Apple Watch and MacBook models.

Apple Watch Series 7

Typically, EEC listings include identifiers or model numbers. The list includes six Apple Watch identifiers, namely A2473, A2474, A2475, A2476, A2477, and A2478. In all likelihood, these are the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 that is running watchOS 8. Apple Watch Series 7 is rumored to be much sleeker thanks to a slimmer bezel. It is worth noting, over the past several years Apple Watch has changed very little when it comes to design. Furthermore, the Apple Watch iterative upgrade is expected to come equipped with new display technology and will be powered by an S7 chip.

New MacBook Pro

Moving on, the EEC database lists two Mac models. A2442 and A2485 are the identifiers associated with these products. Apple is rumored to launch new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. It looks like the database is referring to these two upcoming MacBook Pro models. In June upcoming iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro also appeared on the EEC database.

The new MacBook Pro is speculated to be powered by M2 or M1X Apple Silicon chip. We could see significant performance gains considering a design overhaul. Furthermore, the new MacBook Pro will feature the standard set of function keys instead of the Touch Bar on earlier versions. Apple could also add connectivity ports, including Thunderbolt 4, an HDMI port.

Eurasian Economic Commission requires Apple to publish all the devices that come with encryption or decryption tools. This is the reason unreleased Apple products surface on its database months before launch. Apple is expected to release iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 in September. Meanwhile, the new MacBook Pro’s could arrive by the end of September or in October.