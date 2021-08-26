Netflix Is Testing a Gaming Feature That Could Rival Apple Arcade

Netflix has unveiled its next prominent feature. The streaming giant now allows subscribers in Poland to play Stranger Things game within the Netflix app.

Today, members in Poland can try Netflix mobile gaming on Android with two games, Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3. It’s very, very early days, and we’ve got a lot of work to do in the months ahead, but this is the first step.

Netflix’s Polish team has shown how the new game feature works in a Tweet. All the available games will pop up on your home feed. Tapping the game’s icon will show a brief about the game, and you will also get a button to download it. Furthermore, the link will take you to Google Play Store within the Netflix app. Once downloaded, you can play the game within the Netflix app.

First, we thought that games are streamed on the Netflix app. However, the company spokesperson reveals that games are not streamed but instead downloaded. Even after downloading the game, you can only play it on the Netflix app. Perhaps this is done to ensure better engagement on the Netflix app.

Netflix has some serious plans about introducing gaming. Last month they hired EA and Oculus executives to lead the gaming division. At least in the initial stage, games will be based on mobile devices and are included with a Netflix subscription.

Netflix Vs. Apple Arcade

Netflix game will debut on Android. We are not sure whether Apple will allow Netflix to add games within its main app. That said, Apple could make some exceptions for Netflix as the game will be available separately on App Store. Apple blocked cloud gaming services like Microsoft Xcloud and asked them to publish each game separately on the App Store.

Netflix’s gaming feature will directly go at loggerheads with Apple Arcade. Furthermore, the interactive gaming titles on Netflix could end up being popular. The streaming giant is yet to announce the feature for users outside of Poland.