Netflix Rolling Out Spatial Audio Support on iPhone and iPad

Netflix has started rolling out Spatial Audio support on the iPhone and iPad. The Spatial Audio option will be available in both iOS 14 and iOS 15, though it requires one to have the AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. You also need an iPhone 7 or newer or an iPad 6th gen, iPad Pro, or later to enjoy listening to content with Spatial Audio.

MacRumors was the first to report that Netflix is rolling out Spatial Audio support in its iOS app. The company then also confirmed that the rollout is underway. You should update the Netflix app on your iPhone or iPad and see if the Spatial Audio option shows up or not. Do note that Spatial Audio might not be supported by all the content on Netflix.

Spatial Audio offers a multidimensional “theater-like sound” for an immersive listening experience. It gives the user the feeling that the sound is coming from all around them. You can enable/disable Spatial Audio playback on your AirPods Pro or AirPods Max from the Control Center of your iPhone or iPad.

With iOS 15, Apple will be bringing Spatial Audio support to the Mac and Apple TV as well. Apple recently also added support for lossless audio and Spatial Audio to Apple Music.