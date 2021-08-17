Google Announces the Pixel 5a to Take on the iPhone SE and iPhone 12 mini

Google today announced Pixel 5a 5G — its latest competitor to take on iPhone SE and iPhone 12 mini. The phone is very similar to the last year’s Google Pixel 4a, albeit with some minor differences. Here are all the key specifications of the Google Pixel 5a 5G you need to know about.

Google Pixel 5a 5G: Key Specifications

Display and Design

The design of the Pixel 5a is the typical Pixel design, with a circular fingerprint dimple at the back and the camera array tucked at the top left corner. The back and power button are rubberized plastic this time, as opposed to just plastic last time. On the front is a slightly bigger 6.34-inch OLED display. It’s still a 1080p display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The glass used in the front is Gorilla Glass 6.

Internals

Google’s using the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G it used in Pixel 4a. It’s paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There’s also a Titan M security chip module in the phone. Other specs of Pixel 5a include Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and Sub-6 5G radio, and surprisingly, IP67 water and dust resistance.

The battery is a lot bigger this time, up from 3,885 mAh in Pixel 4a to 4,680 mAh in the Pixel 5a. Thanks to the massive battery and 1080p OLED display, Google says the Pixel 5a will last a full day or two with its Extreme Battery Saver mode turned on. In case you need it, the phone also supports 18W fast wired charging, though there’s no wireless charging support.

On the front and back is the same camera setup, which includes 2.2MP main and 16MP ultrawide rear cameras, and an 8MP selfie camera.

Colors, Price, and Availability

Pixel 5a is exclusive to Japan and the United States. The phone will not be making its way to Europe, Google has confirmed. The Pixel 5a is already available for pre-order on Google Store and Google Fi in the U.S. The device will start shipping on August 26th.

Google Pixel 5a is available only in the “Mostly Black” color with an Olive Green power button. Google will sell four colorful cases for the Pixel 5a.

In the United States, Google Pixel 5a is priced at $449 whereas it is priced at ¥51,700 in Japan.

What are your thoughts on Google Pixel 5a? Given that it supports 5G, the Pixel 5a already has an upper hand in iPhone SE vs Pixel 5a debate. Apple will reportedly announce its 5G iPhone SE with a hole-punch display next year, but until then if you’re looking for a 5G mid-ranger, Pixel 5a is a good bet.