Redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro Reportedly Enter Into Mass Production

The redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro have entered mass production ahead of their rumored launch in late Q3 or early Q4 later this year.

The DigiTimes report claims that monthly shipments of the new MacBook Pro models are expected to reach as much as 800,000 units in November.

It is unlikely that Apple will unveil the new MacBook Pro models in September alongside the new iPhones. A probable October or November launch seems likely. The upcoming MacBook Pro models are expected to get a major redesign and feature a slimmer and flatter chassis design compared to the existing models.

Apple is also rumored to add a dedicated HDMI port and SD card slot on the new MacBook Pros. The new MacBook Pro models will be powered by Apple’s in-house M1X chipset, which should be a more powerful version of the M1 chip currently found inside the 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.

There are rumors of Apple using mini-LED displays on the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The mini-LED display panel will offer better brightness levels, contrast, colors, and viewing angles.

The M1X chip is rumored to feature up to 10 cores and a 16-core or 32-core GPU option. Apple is also working on a more powerful 10-core Mac mini with a 16-core GPU that could launch before the end of this year. The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro are rumored to mark the return of MagSafe charging as well.

With the iPhone 13 series not packing any major new changes this year, the redesigned MacBook Pro lineup should easily be among the major product launches from Apple this year. The company managed to set a new performance and efficiency benchmark with its M1-powered Macs last year, and this year, it is all set to raise that bar further.