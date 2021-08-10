Refurbished 2020 iPad Pro Models Now Available from Apple

Apple has started selling refurbished models of the 2020 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro through its online refurbished store. The company first started selling these iPad Pro models to consumers in March 2020.

With the launch of the 2021 iPad Pro series in May this year, Apple discontinued the 2020 iPad Pro. Now though, the company is selling refurbished models of the previous-gen iPad Pro.

The 2020 11-inch iPad Pro carried a retail price of $699. On Apple’s refurb store, you can get it for $609, a discount of $90. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro offers heftier savings of up to $200, with the base model of the tablet listed on sale for $749.

The 2020 iPad Pro models feature an A12Z Bionic chip, up to 6GB RAM, and a LiDAR scanner for AR apps and depth sensing. Apple will keep updating the refurbished store with new iPad Pro variants so make sure to keep the store if the model you want is currently not listed.

Apple Certified Refurbished products are inspected, tested, and prepped before being sold to customers. They are bundled with a USB-C power adapter and USB-C cable along with a fresh set of manuals and stickers. All refurbished Apple products are also covered by the standard one-year warranty, which can be further extended using AppleCare+.

The only difference with a brand new unit is that refurbished units come in a plain white box. Otherwise, the experience one gets is the exact same as a new unit.

