Report: iPhone 13 to Launch in Third Week of September With Up to 1TB Storage

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives has once again claimed that Apple would launch the iPhone 13 series in the third week of September. The analyst also believes that Apple will offer the iPhone 13 Pro series with 1TB of internal storage, with the LiDAR scanner being available on the non-Pro iPhones.

As per the supply checks done by the analyst, Apple is preparing to manufacture between 130-150 million iPhone units for the second half of the year, with iPhone 13 series accounting for about 35-45% of the units. Based on the same checks, Ives believes the iPhone 13 launch timing will be “normal,” i.e. Apple will unveil the new iPhones in September instead of delaying their launch like last year.

Apple typically tends to announce new iPhones in September, with 2020 was an outlier due to the supply-chain disruptions caused by the pandemic. This led Apple to launch the iPhone 12 series in October in a staggered manner.

Other sources have not corroborated Ives claims of Apple offering a 1TB storage option for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

In a report from last week, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman detailed all the changes coming to the new iPhones. He said that despite the ‘S’ upgrade, the new iPhones would be referred to as iPhone 13. The Pro iPhone models will feature a 120Hz ProMotion display along with an Apple Watch-like Always-On Display support.

There will be several new camera-related features as well, including the ability to shoot portrait video and ProRes video, which should offer greater flexibility in editing. The camera hardware will also get an upgrade, with Apple using bigger camera sensors and sensor-shift stabilization across the board. The ultra-wide angle camera will switch to a wider aperture lens with autofocus support, which should help improve its low-light performance.

All new iPhones are expected to feature larger batteries that should help improve their battery life.