Rumor: Apple Could Hold Multiple Product Launch Events in September

A DigiTimes report claims that Apple could host multiple product launch events in September to announce the new iPhones, 9th gen iPad, Apple Watch Series 7, and more.

Apple typically holds one product launch event in September where it announces new iPhones along with the Apple Watch. Last year was an exception as it delayed the iPhone 12 series launch due to COVID-related supply chain disruptions. Apple has never held two product launch events in the same month over the years. It has held two launch events within a span of 30-45 days, but not in the same month.

DigiTimes has a flaky record when it comes to Apple’s leaks and rumors, so I’d recommend taking this news with a pinch of salt as well. If anything, Apple could hold two product launch events within 30 days of each other, but they won’t happen within the same month.

The same report also claims that Apple could use titanium alloy chassis for future iPads. The move will ensure that future iPads don’t scratch as easily as existing models and will further help improve their durability. This could also help fix the bending issues that many iPad Pro owners report from time to time. However, the high costs have been acting as a deterrent for the company.

Recent rumors have indicated that Apple could use a titanium alloy chassis for the 2022 iPhone lineup. Titanium is also lighter than steel, though it’s more difficult to bend and etch, which could lead to yield issues.

Apple is currently expected to hold an iPhone launch event in September. Apart from the iPhone 13 series, it is rumored to launch the Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3 at the event.