Rumor: iPhone 13 Could Launch on September 17, AirPods 3 on Sept 30

A new leak claims that Apple could launch the iPhone 13 series on September 17, with the AirPods 3 launching on September 30. The leak comes courtesy of IT Home, which discovered an image with the said launch dates on an e-commerce website.

There’s no other detail with the leak, and at this point, it is best to take this rumor with a pinch of salt.

Apple will not be holding a physical iPhone 13 launch event this year. Instead, it will again hold a virtual event, though, unlike last year’s delayed iPhone 12 launch, the iPhone 13 series will launch in September.

Apple tends to hold product launch events on Tuesdays. In September, Tuesdays fall on September 7, 14, 21, and 28. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives based on supply chain checks, believes the iPhone 13 series could launch in the third week of September.

Based on that, it’s likely that Apple would unveil the iPhone 13 at a virtual event on September 14, with the devices then going up for pre-order on September 17. This will be then followed by the new iPhones hitting the retail stores on September 24. This seems to be the most likely scenario as Apple has held multiple product launch events over the last years between September 8-15.

As for the screenshot shared by IT Home, the e-commerce website may have put the launch date based on rumors and leaks. Apple does not tend to share upcoming product launch details with e-commerce websites a month before launch, so the launch date mentioned is unlikely to be based on insider information.