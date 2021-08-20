Apple’s New ‘Siri Speech Study’ App Gathers Feedback That Helps Make Siri Better

Apple recently announced a new app called “Siri Speech Study.” The iOS app makes it easier for participants to share their voice requests and other feedback regarding Siri with Apple. The speech study app is available across all regions. However, it is excluded from the App Store charts and categories.

Data from Sensor Tower indicates that the Siri Speech Study app was launched on August 9th and was updated recently on August 18th. It is currently available in India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, France, Hong Kong, Ireland, Mexico, New Zealand and Taiwan. Interestingly the app will not appear on App Store search or even under Apple’s published app category.

We are not sure why but even the Siri Speech Study app description doesn’t say much. There is no mention of how one could become a member. All that is there is a standard license agreement, and a user interface wherein participants are required to enter their ID number.

When contacted by TechCrunch, Apple revealed further details about the app. The company says the app is used for Siri product improvements. Furthermore, there is no way for customers to join, and the sign-up is invite-only basis. It looks like Apple is working on improving Siri’s user experience and accuracy. It is definately a secure method as compared to getting samples analysed by contractors.

Data collection via a focussed group should better help Apple to analyse the data. The human feedback will add some context. For instance, if Siri didn’t hear a question correctly, the app can ask participants about the actual query. It would also be easy to know if Siri has been triggered without saying the wake word.

Typically Apple publishes research study apps via enterprise distribution channels. However, the Siri Speech Study is not an internal app meant only for Apple employees. Thus according to the App Store rule, the app has to be published publicly. We hope the study helps increase Siri’s accuracy and enhance support for contextual conversation.